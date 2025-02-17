Kingsbridge Coastguard Rescue Team have welcomed three new Coastguard Rescue Officers (CRO’s).
A spokesperson said: “A massive congratulations to Becki, Jenna and Larry.
“Over the last few weeks the three, along with other new CRO’s from the area, have taken part extensive training.
“The training has included casualty care, search training, helicopter landing sites, water rescue and much more.
The final part of the group’s training was a search and rescue exercise at Blackdown Rings where the team were lucky enough to be joined by National Police Air Service HQ.
The spokesperson added: “Congratulations again to to all of the new Coastguard Rescue Officers in HM Coastguard - South Devon & SE Cornwall - Area 10!”