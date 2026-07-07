In the early hours of Friday morning July 3, Kingsbridge Coastguard Rescue Team were sent by Falmouth Coastguard (MRCC) to help three people stranded on a vessel in the mud in the Kingsbridge Estuary close to Bowcombe Creek.
Kingsbridge Fire Station, Tamar Coastguard Rescue Team - who are a specialist mud rescue team - as well as Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service Specialist Rescue Team from Camels head and specialist officers were all involved.
Coastguard and Fire Officers In Charge (OIC) worked together while Coastguard Rescue Officers (CROs) got eyes on and spoke with the casualties.
Due to the location a request was made for the HM Coastguard Area 10 Drone Team.
As the incident unfolded new information was passed indicating a possible medical issue with one of the casualties onboard.
As a result of this information Coastguard Rescue Helicopter 924 from Newquay was scrambled, as well as South Western Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust paramedics, and Devon & Cornwall Police.
With a need to get to the casualties as soon as possible the specialist Fire & Rescue team on scene used mud mats to reach the casualties.
Two of the three were helped back and treated ashore, while then other was stretchered off the mud.
With a joint effort from Coastguard and Fire Crews the final casualty was stretchered back across the mud and rocks to Bowcombe to the waiting ambulance.
With casualties safely off the mud in the care of the ambulance crews, Rescue 924 were able to stand down and all teams retrieved their equipment and began washing and packing down.
A spokesperson said: “We wish all of the casualties a speedy recovery.
“This incident was a fantastic example of multi agency working, from both local and further afield emergency service colleagues, well done to all involved. “
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