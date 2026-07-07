Devon & Cornwall Police were notified at around 3.15pm on Monday 6 July to reports of a man having been assaulted in a property on Montagu Road, Kingsbridge.
Officers attended the area but have not been able to locate the man who had left the scene.
A woman, also in the property reported to have been assaulted and presented with a minor injury.
Police say enquiries into the circumstances of the incident are still ongoing.
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