Martin Johnson, Kingsbridge Town Clerk said: “The works commenced last Thursday 22nd June with perimeter scaffolding erected around the Bandstand. The roof is currently being stripped which should be completed by this Friday. Next week the scaffolding is then wrapped to create full segregation from public areas and the steel framework will start to be sandblasted because the framework has been surveyed, it has not been compromised and can be retained. There will be no works taking place during Fair Week. Then from 24th July the new roof will start to be installed.”