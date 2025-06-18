Devon CPRE director Penny Mills said: “Kath and I love looking through all the artwork, and we are always amazed by the talent of the children and teenagers who enter. Their depictions of Devon’s coast and countryside are impressive, and we are very grateful to the Museum of Dartmoor Life for the opportunity to put their artwork on public display. No doubt, we will again have our work cut out deciding on this year’s winners. We look forward to seeing what 2025 will bring.”