Kingsbridge Family Church is hosting a special Worship Weekend on Saturday and Sunday, June 21 and 22, welcoming renowned Christian songwriter and worship leader Nick Herbert.
Nick is one of the most sought-after songwriters in the UK Christian and Gospel music scene. A member of the Worship Central team, he moved from St Stephen’s, Twickenham to be part of the church planting team for Gas Street Church alongside lead pastors Tim and Rachel Hughes.
He is a songwriter with Capitol Music Group, Integrity Music and Thank You Music Publishing, with credits including Chris Tomlin’s ASCAP award-winning God’s Great Dance Floor, Jeremy Camp’s Jesus Saves and gospel award-winner Devoted by Noel Robinson. He has also written for Kari Jobe, Matt Redman, Guvna B, Phil Wickham, Passion and many more.
Nick will lead a song writing workshop from 1pm to 4.30pm on Saturday, followed by a bring and share dinner at 6.15pm and a worship evening, The Altar, at 7.30pm. Sunday worship begins at 10.30am. All are welcome to attend.
The workshop is free, with donations welcome, but pre-booking is essential via Eventbrite: bit.ly/3HLtO1K.
