Welfare and Rehoming Coordinator Gillian Gratton added: “Our Sanctuary at Home scheme allows ponies to live in a home environment with the one-to-one care they need while still having lifelong sanctuary with us. If the placement works well, carers can keep their pony for as long as they choose, with low or no rehoming fees, no registration costs, and potential help with veterinary expenses for certain conditions. They also receive unlimited free advice and support, training from our equine experts, and the chance to connect with others in the scheme.