Brother and sister Lynx pair Flossie and Torridon from Wildwood Kent are taking temporary residence at Dartmoor Zoo while their habitat undergoes refurbishment.
Travelling from Wildwood Kent, Flossie and Torridon arrived at Dartmoor Zoo on Friday, April 11 while their habitat undergoes refurbishment.
Sally Holt, Head of Carnivores and Small Mammals at Wildwood commented: "We are very grateful to Dartmoor Zoo for providing a temporary home for our lynx while we construct their significantly larger and more complex habitat. This new facility will feature mature trees for climbing and exploration, as well as expansive platforms and diverse branching for roaming.
"We greatly value this opportunity to work alongside the Dartmoor team, sharing valuable insights and best practices in the training, welfare, and husbandry of European lynx."
Initial observations have been conducted, and both Flossie and Torridon seem to be adjusting to their new environment well.
We politely ask guests to remain calm in this area while the pair become more confident in exploring their habitat.
Flossie and Torridon are Northern Lynx, a subspecies of Eurasian Lynx. There are an estimated 17-18,000 lynxes in Europe.
Dartmoor Zoo is well versed in lynx husbandry, with a family of four Carpathian Lynx currently on site.
Emily, Flaviu and their two children Carpi and Bogdan can now be found in what was once the Cheetah enclosure.
The team are excited to work with another lynx subspecies and have been working with the Wildwood keeper team closely throughout this partnership.
CEO David Gibson commented: “We're delighted to be able to give Flossie and Torridon, a brother and sister pair of Northern Lynx, a temporary home for the time their habitat at Wildwood Kent undergoes some upgrades.
I don't doubt the two will love their extended holiday in Devon. Dartmoor Zoo has a long track record of caring for Lynx within our collection and our keepers are very much looking to increase their knowledge of this iconic species."