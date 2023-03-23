In a letter to the BBC’s Director of Policy, Kevin Bakhurst, Ofcom’s Group Director for Broadcasting and Online Content, said that he struggled to find specific details on the type of content planned for programme sharing over large areas and is concerned about how the programmes will remain relevant to audiences. The current plans include sharing one programme between large areas at times when sport is not broadcast in an evening.
Under the proposed new Operating Licence, the BBC will be required to publish more information about how it delivers high-quality, distinctive content and services for audiences across the UK.
Ofcom will closely monitor the BBC’s performance in this area and plan to commission new research to better understand what audiences need and value from local services.
If Ofcom identifies any concerns about the BBC’s provision of local content, it will consider whether further requirements need to be added to the Operating Licence. The new Operating Licence, which will come into force on April 1, 2023, also holds the BBC to its commitments on local radio in England relating to news and travel, breaking news and major incidents, and its contribution to local democracy. Ofcom says it will rigorously monitor the impact of all changes to BBC News, local radio in England (including levels of programme-sharing), and local radio in the Nations and step in to impose additional licence conditions if audience needs are not being met.