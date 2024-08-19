Great fun was served up by tennis coach Mike White at Salcombe Tennis Club as part of the Regatta week.
The club hosted an Open Day where non members where invited to come along to see the club and try their skills on court.
Mike, who is the clubs coach, organised activities including tennis tag, ball control, games against the clubs practice wall and short matches of tennis doubles.
The ball machine provided a competitive opportunity for the visitors who thought they might beat it!
Of the 22 juniors who joined in the activities the short doubles tournament was won by brothers Borne and Jasper Browne.
Borne and Jasper have discovered a passion for tennis and as Mum Liz said: “The boys had a great time -I think they would have stayed there all afternoon “.
A small entry fee was charged as a donation to Salcombe Regatta Fund and the tennis club was pleased to host the event providing squash & biscuits for the participants.
Proud parents enjoyed one of the loveliest views of any tennis club, sitting in the sunshine, whilst supporting their kids.
The evening held a picnic and play social and the sun continued to shine. Salcombe Tennis Club is a members only club with lovely courts, mini court and practice wall which is all run by volunteers.
There’s tennis played most days throughout the year and regular coaching with Mike White.
Details of membership are on the club’s website: www.Salcombetennis.club