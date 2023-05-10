PLANS are in place to open the refurbished Kingsbridge police station by Christmas.
The Police & Crime Commissioner Alison Hernandez has given the go-ahead for the next set of six stations in Devon and Cornwall to reopen their front enquiry desks including a front office and enquiry desk for Kingsbridge.
Sergeant Peter Shotton of the Neighbourhood Policing Team was updating Kingsbridge town councillors at their meeting on May 11.
Sergeant Shotton explained that although the basic configuration would be the same the interior — floors, interior lighting and screens — were being completely redone and this took time.
He said it would be manned: ‘‘by police staff rather than police officers.
‘‘I suspect they will try to go for something like nine to six for six days a week including Saturdays.
‘‘There should be at least two members of staff on a rota.
Sergeant Shotton added: ‘‘One of the biggest issues, and I completely understand it is getting hold of us.
‘‘I absolutely understant that 101 is not good.
‘‘They’ve adapted it and removed the e-mail so you can only go on the website. They’re throwing loads of resources at it and it will get better in time but unfortunately people are reporting up to two or three hour queues which is bonkers.
‘‘It’s either the measure of the number of staff to answer the calls or the sheer demand.’’
Sergeant Shotton then explained how the Neighbourhood Policing Team worked.
A team of four covers a large area including Kingsbridge itself, Salcombe and a wide coastal as well as rural area going almost up to Totnes.
Sergeant Shotton said that in terms of policing: ‘‘We have to help out withy the summer events such as the Dartmouth Regatta, music events and are even called upon to support our colleagues in Torquay where there is high demand.
‘‘It’s not ideal but it’s the way it is.
Finally there were concerns expressed by Philip Cole who was chairing the meeting about an increase in the number of offences in March (around 40) compared with the usual (around 30).
Sergeant Shotton said: ‘‘We always get a number of domestic incidents, shoplifting, people stealing petrol, arguments on the street and offences connected with the night time economy.
‘‘In a week there was a spike, the wheels came off which was quite alarming.
‘‘We had a serious assault at the Quay where a member of the public was set upon by a bunch of kids, and a kidnap which is very unusual but these thinks happen.
‘‘What I can say is that the people have been arrested, it’s being investigated and are either out on bail or have been remanded in custody in prison.
‘‘We knew who they were and they were quickly detained.
The victims knew the offenders.’’
