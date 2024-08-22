Ivybridge Community College is celebrating exceptional GCSE results today, with a significant increase in students achieving grades seven to nine-.
This Year Group set a new benchmark at Ivybridge Community College by earning the highest percentage of students achieving Grade five or higher in both English and Mathematics – an increase of 15 per cent from 2023.
Moreover, over half of the students attained a Grade six or above in a wide range of subjects, including Mathematics, Biology, Physics, Art, Business, Dance, Drama, Economics, Media, Music, PE, Photography, RE, and Textiles.
Over 40 per cent of students secured a Grade seven or higher in the English Baccalaureate subjects of Geography, History, French, and Spanish.
Rachel Hutchinson, Principal of Ivybridge Community College, said. “I am incredibly proud of our students and the dedication and commitment they have all given to achieving such successes. The staff have been instrumental in focusing on high expectations, quality first education and ensuring every student is given the opportunity to give their best.
What a great recipe for success and congratulations.”
Many individuals have achieved remarkable success, with Natasha Cornelius,
Sophie Gilvear, Agnes Harding, Jed Hooper, Caitlin Loughran and Cara Mears each earning six or more Grade nine.
This year has also celebrated six sets of twins excelling beyond their expected grades including the Borg, Cornelius, Tidd, and Wilson families celebrating with many achieving multiple Grade sevens or higher.
Cara and Heather Mears achieved a standout set of results with 17 subjects at Grade 8 or above.
These stellar results reflect an overall progress nearly half a grade higher than in 2023.
The Class of 2024 have shown great resilience and personal strength this year and have seized every opportunity to focus on their education.
Thank you to all our families and friends who actively supported the Year 11 Finish Line Strategy and attended the many parent/carer events to enable a collective approach.
Year 11 student Chloe Weaver, who achieved 9 Grade sevens or higher, shared her excitement, saying, “I am really pleased with the grades I have achieved today.
The support that was on offer with the Finish Line Strategy was incredible. Thank you to the team that put it into place, I'd recommend it to anyone.”
Due to these impressive outcomes, the majority of students are choosing to continue their studies at Ivybridge Community College with record numbers joining the Sixth Form, pursuing a range of A Levels and vocational courses.
Others are taking advantage of apprenticeship opportunities with local providers such as Babcock, whilst recognition must be given to Kian Burch and Tegan Finn who have already embarked on their professional football careers with Plymouth Argyle.
Eddie Willow, College Director for Year 11, commented, “What a privilege it has been to work alongside such a motivated group of young people, their results are a direct reflection of the hard work they have put in.
It was amazing to be with them as they opened their envelopes and shared their successes with so many of their teachers.”
Ivybridge Community College has a proud legacy of academic excellence, and we are eager to see the remarkable achievements of our outgoing Year 11 cohort who will inspire and motivate the next generation of GCSE students as they embark on their own journeys this September.