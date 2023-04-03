Mrs Nixon, the Reception Teacher at Malborough with South Huish Primary, has enjoyed getting to know the Malborough Preschool children as they begin their transition ready to start in September.
Since January, the pre-school children have been visiting the school once a week, where they enjoy a phonics lesson and story from Mrs Nixon and share their lunch with the children in KS1.
After Easter, the children will increase their visits including joining the school for the monthly church service.Mrs Stallard, the new Head of School at Malborough with South Huish Primary celebrates their positive Ofsted visit with children.
Before Christmas, the school was visited by inspectors where the children talked with pride about the family feel of their school. Inspectors stated pupils thrive in the nurturing and safe environment that leaders provide and pupils are well prepared for their future lives in the wider world. Staff have high expectations of pupils and model them clearly"