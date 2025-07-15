University Hospitals Plymouth has treated its first patient using a new cryoablation technique for kidney cancer, and in doing so has become the first NHS Trust in the South West to offer the service.
Cryotherapy is a technique that kills cancer cells by freezing them. It is particularly useful in treating small, early-stage renal cancers. Small needles are inserted into the cancer, and a cold gas is used, which kills the cells. This treatment is also called cryoablation, or freezing therapy.
Paul Jenkins, Consultant in Interventional Radiology at UHP, said: “Thanks to the availability of a new machine, we are now able to offer this minimally invasive way of treating kidney cancers, using modern image-guided techniques. Freezing the tumour results in fewer side effects and less risk of damage to the rest of the kidney, so this is particularly useful in patients who have low kidney function and cannot have their kidney removed.
“We have previously had to transfer patients who require cryoablation to Southampton, so are really pleased to now be able to offer this service locally. Patients don’t want to and nor should they have to travel out of area, and now thanks to our new cancer freezing machine they won’t need to. Ultimately, cryoablation fills a gap in the service for patients in Devon and Cornwall, bringing treatment patients need to the place where they are.”
The first patient to be treated with cryoablation for kidney cancer was 75-year-old Roger, a sheep farmer from Lostwithiel in Cornwall. He said, “I discovered I had kidney cancer in both kidneys just before Christmas last year. One was much worse than the other, so I had to have it removed in February, and I’m still suffering from side effects from that. When they offered me the chance to have the new cryoablation treatment on my other kidney, which isn’t as bad and so could be treated that way, I was delighted.
“The team were great, everyone was pleasant. I’ve had very little discomfort since and I’m feeling pretty good.”
