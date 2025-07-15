Staff and volunteers manning Brixham’s town centre museum have been praised for their work.
Members of the Torbay Council cabinet have agreed to give the museum – housed in a former police station at Bolton Cross – another five years of protection from unwanted development.
Its renewed listing as an Asset of Community Value means that the people of the town can bid to take it on if Torbay Council ever decides to dispose of it.
The cabinet agreed unanimously to renew the listing, and Cllr Chris Lewis said congratulations were in order.
“We know that the Brixham Museum is much-loved.
“Many museums all around the country have closed. That’s why it’s good that we can extend this for another five years.
“Thanks to the staff and the many volunteers who make it happen.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.