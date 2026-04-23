Rebecca Smith, MP for South West Devon, has welcomed the Government’s decision to introduce a statutory ban on smart phones in schools, following sustained pressure from the Conservatives.
Labour had repeatedly dismissed calls for stronger action, insisting existing guidance was enough.
Speaking after the announcement Miss. Smith said: “The announcement made is another in a long list of U-turns by the Government.
“This is a welcome step, but it has been a long time coming.
“For months, teachers and parents have raised serious concerns about the impact of smart phones in schools, only to be told by Labour that nothing more needed to be done.
“It is only after consistent pressure from Conservatives, including the Shadow Education Secretary, Laura Trott, that the Government has finally acted.
This isn’t just about distraction in the classroom.
“It’s about the real impact on young people’s confidence, wellbeing and ability to learn.
“Parents want to know their children are safe and able to focus at school.”
Miss. Smith also highlighted the need to go further: “Banning smart phones in schools is only part of the solution.
“We also need to tackle the wider impact of social media, including stronger protections for under-16s.
“Too many teenagers are being exposed to graphic and age-inappropriate material online, including pornography and other disturbing content.
“Parents are rightly concerned about how easily this can be accessed.
“It is therefore disappointing that, last night, Labour voted against a Conservative amendment on this for the third time.
“Whilst the action on smart phones in schools is welcome, the Government is still dragging its feet when it comes to protecting young people from the harms of social media.
“I will continue to push for the urgent action needed to properly protect young people”
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