A famous yellow passenger will be dropping anchor in Dartmouth this May – and he’s hoping to make quite a splash.
Pudsey Bear is set to sail into Dartmouth as part of an ambitious round-Britain fundraising voyage supporting BBC Children in Need.
The beloved mascot will be travelling aboard the 53-foot yacht Big Bear, which is embarking on a 2,200-nautical-mile journey around the UK coastline this summer.
Skipper Jonathan Brewin and his crew will visit 35 coastal communities between May and August, raising awareness and aiming to bring in £70,000 for the charity – with a particular focus on children’s mental health.
Dartmouth is one of the early ports of call, with the vessel scheduled to berth in the town between 17 and 21 May.
Locals can expect a warm welcome – and perhaps a few bear hugs – as Pudsey steps ashore to meet supporters and help drum up donations.
It is the first time the iconic mascot has taken on a full circumnavigation of Britain, swapping the studio spotlight for sea spray and salty air.
Wherever Big Bear docks, the crew plan to host community events, meet school groups and raise awareness of the growing need for mental health support among young people.
Across the UK, one in five children is now living with a mental health challenge. Funds raised through the voyage will help support projects offering counselling, safe spaces and trusted adult relationships for young people who need them most.
Jonathan Brewin, skipper of Big Bear and man behind the voyage, said he wanted to find a meaningful way to celebrate his 70th birthday.
“Rather than marking the occasion quietly, my wife Jackie and I decided to do something more purposeful by raising £70,000 for the charity that achieves so much for youngsters facing challenges,” he said.
“If this journey can raise awareness as well as funds, and encourage conversations about mental wellbeing, it will have achieved something truly worthwhile.”
The trip will take the yacht around England, Wales, Northern Ireland and Scotland, with a rotating crew aged from teenagers to retirees joining the adventure along the way.
Between them, the sailors share more than 500 years of friendship – proof that when it comes to teamwork, this crew knows how to stay on an even keel.
Emma Douglas from BBC Children in Need said the organisation was “incredibly inspired” by the challenge.
“Jonathan and his team’s decision to celebrate his 70th birthday by taking on such an ambitious sailing challenge speaks volumes about their determination,” she said. “This voyage will help change young lives across the UK, and we’re honoured to have this support.”
For Pudsey, life aboard Big Bear might take some getting used to. The yacht already carries a collection of toy bears gifted by crew members over the years – meaning the famous passenger will be joining quite the furry flotilla.
Still, if the wind stays fair and the seas stay kind, organisers hope the voyage will prove that when communities pull together, even the biggest challenges can be weathered.
And when Pudsey drops anchor in Dartmouth, the crew are hoping plenty of locals will come down to the harbour – ready to lend their support and help steer the fundraising total in the right direction.
After all, every voyage needs a good crew behind it.
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