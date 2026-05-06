Rebecca Smith, MP for South West Devon, has been ranked among the top 10 most active new Members of Parliament, according to the latest independent analysis of parliamentary contributions by PoliMonitor.
The South West Devon MP placed 10th overall for spoken contributions, delivering 271 contributions in Parliament between July 2024 and May 2025, highlighting a strong record of engagement in debates, questions, and scrutiny.
Since entering Westminster, Miss. Smith has prioritised ensuring the voices of constituents in South West Devon are heard, consistently raising local issues and contributing to national discussions.
The analysis also highlights a clear contrast in levels of participation across Parliament, with some high-profile MPs ranking among those with the lowest levels of spoken contributions.
Commenting on the findings, Miss. Smith said: “I am pleased to see my work in Parliament recognised. Representing South West Devon is a privilege, and I am committed to making sure our community’s voice is heard and represented.”
The report provides an independent measure of parliamentary activity, tracking how MPs contribute through speeches, interventions, and questions.
Miss. Smith added: “There is still much more to do, and I will continue working hard every day to deliver for South West Devon.”
Smith was elected MP for South West Devon in the 2024 general election, succeeding retiring Conservative MP Sir Gary Streeter. She won with 17,916 votes and a majority of 2,112 over Labour's Sarah Allen.
South West Devon includes parts of Plymouth, the South Hams, and West Devon.
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