South West Devon MP Rebecca Smith has been speaking out after two Jewish men were stabbed in Golders Green.
It was the latest of a series of antisemitic hate crimes.
Miss Smith said: "I was appalled by the terrorist attack in Golders Green.
“In recent weeks, I have heard directly from members of the Jewish community about the fear they are living with, spending four days in Poland with 200 British Jews on a Holocaust remembrance visit.
“Having seen arson attacks on Jewish ambulances, attempted attacks on synagogues, and now this horrific assault on the street, it is clear their fears are not unfounded.
“’The government has announced an additional £25 million to strengthen security for Jewish communities, including increased protection for synagogues, schools and community centres and that is welcome, but this must be matched by sustained urgency and action to confront the wider threat we are now seeing.
“This appears to be a targeted anti-Semitic act and part of a deeply worrying pattern. No one in Britain should have to live in fear because of who they are.
“Those responsible must face the full force of the law, and we must act decisively to protect Jewish communities."
Recently Miss Smith spoke in Parliament of her trip to Auschwitz addressing Dan Jarvis MP Minister of State for Security at the Home Office.
She said: I recently had the privilege of visiting Auschwitz, organised by March of the Living UK.
“I joined 200 members of the British Jewish Community and almost 8,000 from around the world.
“We marched between Auschwitz and Birkenau.
“Many were Holocaust survivors.
“I heard their stories from the 1930s and 40s to today, including how they have an exit plan many cases.
“We were escorted by security the whole time.”
The Minister assured her that the government would act significantly enough for Jews not to need a Plan B and recommended that every MP visit Auschwitz.
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