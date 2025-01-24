National Trust South Devon Countryside are holding a talk about the work of the National Trust’s Land Outdoors and Nature Strategy over the last three years.
It is being hosted by Ranger Jess who will discuss items including the tree planting as part of the Plymouth and South Devon Community Forest, creating wildflower meadows and donor fields and how they are working with the farmer to farm for nature.
The talks which are the same on both occasions are being held on Monday February 3 between 7.30pm and 8.30pm and on Sunday February 9 between 3pm and 4pm at the Wembury Marine Centre.
The event is free but booking is essential.
https://tinyurl.com/dpye36r4