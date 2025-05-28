As thousands of people prepare to visit Paignton for the much-loved English Riviera Airshow, police are taking steps to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for all.
Devon & Cornwall Police will be carrying out additional high visibility patrols during the event, which is due to take place on 30 and 31 May and 1 June.
The public can expect significant traffic and road closures around Paignton seafront and the surrounding areas, particularly between 10am and 7pm on Saturday and Sunday. Along with Torbay Council police are advising visitors to use public transport, walk or cycle. If you have to drive please car share where possible and please allow extra time for your journey.
Inspector Pete Giesens, who heads up neighbourhood police teams in Paignton, said: “The Airshow draws thousands of people to this part of the coast every year – it’s a fantastic time to be here in beautiful Devon and there is always a great atmosphere.
“We are not expecting any trouble but there will be lots more people in the area than normal who are here to see the Red Arrows and other entertainment. For our team it’s about showing our commitment to keeping the public safe and connecting with the community.
“Our police officers will be on foot patrol, visiting the busiest areas and also policing our roads. We aim to be visible, accessible and will respond to the needs of the public.
Inspector Giesens added: “If you need to talk to us about something or just want to meet your local officers then please come up and say hello – that’s what we are here for. Please enjoy yourself if you’re in the area; it’s a great family event.”
Detailed information on road closures and diversion routes will be available on the Airshow website English Riviera Airshow - 30 May - 1 June 2025 and on the Torbay Council website Home - Torbay Council