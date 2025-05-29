St. Mary’s Church, Charleton, held their Flower Festival over the Spring Bank Holiday weekend for the first time in several years.
Organised by Friends of St Mary’s, the church welcomed over 20 floral displays - exploring the theme of “The Coast”. Displays were provided by groups and individuals across the local area, including from other churches in the Start Bay group.
By the end of the three day weekend, just over £2,000 had been raised which will go towards the upkeep of the church. Reverend Mark Neave, of St. Mary’s Church, explained: “The effect was to transform the church into a haven of floral tranquility.”
“There was a steady stream of visitors - both locals, and those holidaying in the area - and many remarked that they had never seen the church looking so good.”
Displays included everything from classic flower arrangements to the wonderfully whacky, with bright blues and purples emanating the coastal theme. Lisa Davis, from Studio Flowers in Churchstow, delivered a delightful exhibit comprising of a bright bucket and spade - very on trend.
As well as the flower festival, visitors enjoyed refreshments, a Tombola, organ recitals, bell-ringing and a special church service on Sunday evening. Following the fun, attendees described the show as “a fantastic community event” that brought the community together.
Reverend Neave went on to say: “The money raised was way beyond our expectations - but at least as important was the effect on the community, bringing people together, and opening up the church as a place that is there for all the community to use and enjoy.”
Throughout the Flower Festival, the candles and flowers for Aimee Pike, who died last month, remained as an integral part of the event, and a constant reminder of the love in which Aimee's memory is held.
