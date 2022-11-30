Driving rain and strong winds didn’t stop people turning out to pack Holy Trinity Church Salcombe on Saturday November 26 to listen and join in with the mass Gospel Choir event. The evening started with a performance by Callington Gospel Choir who sang a selection of songs and the lively audience sang along in the round with ‘Oh When the Saints Go Marching In’. Choir leader Steve Dawe led a Rap version of a gospel song much to the delight of the audience. In the second half of the evening Salcombe Community Gospel Choir, hosting the event, performed a varied selection of songs from their repertoire and were then joined by Callington choir for the climax of the evening singing several songs together. The power of more than 65 voices raised the roof and sent the happy audience away with joy and song in the hearts. A recording of the performance of Total Praise can now be heard on the Facebook page of Salcombe Community Gospel Choir. The choir ends it’s term in a couple of weeks with it’s Christmas Party and then a new term begins on January 11 2023. Anyone interested in joining the choir next term can contact Jill Beavis [email protected] or mobile 07710904938 or Nola Baylis [email protected]”