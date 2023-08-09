Network Rail will soon be working in the Ivybridge area to replace the railway tracks, helping them to maintain a safe and reliable railway.
They’ll be working overnight when trains aren’t running so their teams can work safely.
See the table of planned shifts listed below - but be aware these dates and times may change.
Saturday November 11 10:00pm - 8:00am
Sunday November 12 10:00pm - 6:00am
Monday November 13 - Thursday 16 November 10:00pm - 6:00am
Saturday November 18 10:00pm - 8:00am
Wednesday November 22- Friday November 23 10:00pm - 6:00am
The nature of their work often means some noise is unavoidable. They’re aware they are working close to homes and will try to minimise this as much as possible, but are sorry if they do disturb you.
Call the 24-hour National Helpline on 03457 11 41 41 or visit www.networkrail.co.uk/contactus