Salcombe Harbour Authority, with support from South Hams District Council, reacted quickly to prevent a fuel spillage from a grounded vessel. The Emma Jane got stuck in the mud as she approached the fish quay at 5 am on Tuesday, July 2. Despite efforts to tow the vessel, she remained grounded, raising fears that as the tide went out, she could roll over and spill fuel.
Emergency measures were put in place to protect the environment and ensure a fast response if the situation changed. Salcombe Harbour Master, Cameron Sims-Stirling, said, “The Emma Jane is now safely on her berth and all the crew are safe. We are really pleased that she floated free as the tide came in and that a pollution spill was avoided.
“I’d like to thank vessels for avoiding the grounded area during this time and all those involved for acting so quickly and efficiently to reduce the potential risks.”