Kingsbridge may soon have a ground-level trampolene in Duncombe Park.
Councillors having given the green light to the project, Kingsbridge Town Council have received three quotes for high-specification professional trampolenes, all of which will cost in the region of £15,000.
These are all being looked at in detail with a decision expected soon.
The money to fund the new facility will come from the £5,000 Coronation Fund which was unused when the town’s events were cancelled as well as Section 106 Open Space, Sport and Recreation (OSSR) money from the developers of properties at the top of Fore Street.
Kingsbridge Town Council have got in-principle approval from South Hams District Council who own the land of the park itself and a formal application will be submitted once the supplier is chosen.
Parks & Recreation Chair Cllr Graham Price says: “This will be a great asset to the town.
“I’d seen trampolenes in other parks, they were well used and many people got enjoyment from them.’’
The new trampolene should blend in seamlessly with the park.
An inground trampoline encourages a safer, ‘free-play’ experience where children can play independently, without the risk of falling from height.
In-ground trampolines are far more sympathetic towards the park than an above ground trampoline as they don’t visually dominate a garden in the same way.
In-ground trampolines also open up a whole new world of trampoline games and exercises, incorporating a wider area than being confined just to the area within a trampoline enclosure.
In-ground trampolines are also arguably safer than above ground trampolines as there is no height to fall from if the enclosure zip is not correctly fastened as this tends to be the cause of most “serious” trampoline injuries.
Sunken trampolines can also offer ease of access for small children and those with restricted mobility and so encourage independent play/exercise. The benefits of “Rebound Exercise” and “Rebound Therapy” have become increasingly apparent over recent years and in-ground trampolines have become a big part of this movement.
Sadly Kingsbridge had to cancel it’s plans for the King’s Coronation weekend after time ran out to raise sufficient funds but Councillors have decided that the £5,000 fund set aside for the event, which equates to 87p per residence, would be wisely spent on the trampolene project for Duncombe Park.
Senior Youth Worker at Kingsbridge Youth For Christ Becky Evans said:
“It sounds amazing. Really cool. It’s a great idea to get young people active and hang out with their friends.”
Cllr Price added: “I think this would be a great way to use the Coronation money and will be a legacy for the future.
“Duncombe park has facilities for younger children at the moment but this will provide something for older children.”