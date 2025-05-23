Passengers using the Dartmouth Lower Ferry will see a slight increase in some fares from Sunday, June 2, 2025, as the service responds to rising operational costs and a surge in demand.
South Hams District Council, which operates the ferry, said the changes were necessary to help maintain the safety, reliability, and efficiency of the service. The increase in passenger numbers has led to more frequent crossings and the need to employ additional staff to support a double-running service.
While adult fares will see a rise, prices for concessionary tickets and saver passes will remain unchanged.
A standard adult single fare for foot passengers or cyclists will rise from £2.00 to £2.50, while the adult return will increase from £4.00 to £5.00. Fares for children under 16 will remain at £1.00 for a single and £2.00 for a return journey.
Drivers of cars and small vans under 2,000kg will pay £7.50 for a single journey (up from £6.70) or £14.00 for a return (up from £11.50). Light commercial vehicles under 3,500kg will be charged £10.00, up from £9.00.
Despite the general fare increases, all Ferry Saver Travel Pass prices are being held at 2024 rates, including £30.00 for 20-foot passenger tickets and £50.00 for 20-car or small van crossings. Fleet Tag users will see a small rise, with car/small van tags increasing from £2.00 to £2.50.
A spokesperson said: “We remain committed to providing a safe and efficient service and appreciate your understanding as we adapt to increasing demands and rising running costs.”
The Dartmouth Lower Ferry is one of the busiest in the South Hams, linking Dartmouth and Kingswear across the River Dart.
It has been transporting vehicles and foot passengers between Dartmouth and Kingswear since the 1700s.
