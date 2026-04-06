A Devon band is once again stepping up to support the grassroots venues that helped launch their career, with a fundraising gig in Totnes aimed at protecting the future of live music.
3 Days of Wonder has organised a special event at The Barrel House Ballroom in support of Music Venue Trust (MVT), the national charity working to protect small live music venues across the UK.
The gig marks the second year in a row that the band has partnered with the organisation, raising £1,400 for the cause last year.
Lead singer Luke Notman said the motivation is simple: grassroots venues are the lifeblood of the music industry.
“Without grassroots venues, there is nowhere for upcoming artists to develop and hone their craft,” he said. “You learn about yourself as an artist in these spaces. They’re where you are discovered — we need to be shouting out about these venues and for us that means giving our time and energy to put on a fundraiser.”
The fundraiser has been made possible thanks to the support of venue manager Tracie Gillies, who offered the Barrel House space free of charge.
Notman said he felt fortunate that the venue was eager to repeat the event. “Tracie was so keen to help again because it’s such an important cause,” he said.
All the performers on the night are also playing for free, meaning that as much money as possible can be donated directly to MVT’s work supporting grassroots venues.
The event will feature a line-up of Devon talent, including Wild Oceans, Vanity Project, Rat Trap, and solo Kingsbridge artist Amelie Trimeman, as well as 3 Days of Wonder.
Local promoters Involving Music, Sonar Presents, and Sound Factory SW are also backing the evening.
Tickets will operate on a tiered system, allowing attendees to pay what they can while contributing to the fundraising effort.
Across the UK, grassroots venues are facing mounting financial pressures. According to MVT’s 2026 annual report, more than half — 53 per cent — of grassroots venues made no profit in 2025.
The situation has raised concerns about the long-term future of small music spaces and the opportunities they provide to emerging artists.
For 3 Days of Wonder, Notman says their own rise through the local music scene — including an invitation to perform at Boardmasters 2026 through BBC Introducing — was built on opportunities provided by small venues.
“We owe what we do to grassroots venues like the Barrel House,” he said. “They create community. They’re intimate spaces where artists and audiences really connect. They are where you learn how to perform and be an artist.”
Funds raised by MVT go towards a range of initiatives designed to keep venues open.
These include upgrading sound and technical equipment, purchasing buildings where necessary to prevent closure, and exploring renewable energy solutions to help venues manage rising energy costs.
Without that support, the fear is that the pipeline for new music could disappear.
“There wouldn’t be any discovery artists without grassroots venues and the opportunities they offer,” he said.
The fundraising gig will take place at the Barrel House Ballroom on Friday, May 1, celebrating the power of live music while helping ensure that the next generation of artists still has a stage to stand on.
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