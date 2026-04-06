A former King Edward VI student is tackling seven marathons in seven days to support a family friend battling a rare and aggressive form of terminal cancer.
Joe Benjamin-Guest has taken on the challenge after family friend Steve was diagnosed with stage four Anaplastic thyroid cancer last year.
The cancer is one of the rarest and most aggressive forms of thyroid cancer and is often terminal.
Steve and his wife, Sue, have been friends with Joe’s parents, Tony and Kay, since their teenage years - meaning Steve has been a familiar figure throughout Joe’s life.
Joe aimed to raise £7,000 for Butterfly Thyroid Cancer Trust, a figure he has already surpassed, while also bringing attention to a condition that is not widely understood.
Kay said Steve had always lived an active lifestyle, making the impact of the illness particularly difficult for those around him.
“Steve had always been a very fit man, so the deterioration has been devastating,” she said. “Every day comes with something different, but I know everyone is very proud of what Joe is doing.”
Joe’s final run will finish on Thursday, April 9, at Steve and Sue’s home in Diptford, where friends and family are expected to gather to support him as he crosses the final line.
For Joe, the challenge is about more than just the physical test.
He hopes the miles he runs will help shine a light on a cancer many people have never heard of, while also allowing himself the space to process the news that affects so many people in his life.
“Running seven marathons in seven days will push me physically and mentally,” said Joe. “But it is nothing compared to what so many people living with thyroid cancer face every day.”
To donate, go to: https://www.justgiving.com/page/7-marathons-7-days-thyroid-cancer
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