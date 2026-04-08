Falling spending on temporary staff within the children’s social services department of Devon’s biggest council has led to a multi-million drop in agency costs.
More than £3.6 million has been saved from 2023 to last year after a reduction of nearly a quarter – 23 per cent – in spending on agency staff at Devon County Council’s children’s services department.
The percentage of permanent staff in that specific service, which has been under pressure due to its inadequate Ofsted rating, has risen from half to 86 per cent in just two years to 2025.
A higher number of full-time staff in this department could be helpful for the service in hitting its improvement targets that are being driven by its bid to secure a higher rating from the children’s services watchdog.
Devon County Council’s children’s services were again rated inadequate in January 2025 having been put on that lowest rung at the start of 2020.
A recent monitoring visit in November last year revealed that Ofsted had identified areas of improvement, noting that leaders “know that secure, suitable homes are fundamental for young people to make progress in their lives”.
“A range of recent developments are beginning to redress the long-standing failures to provide care leavers in Devon with suitable accommodation,” a letter from Ofsted said following the November visit.
However, Ofsted noted at the time that “more work is required to continue to improve the timeliness, recording and quality of risk assessments” and other plans related to care leavers, but acknowledged the appointment of “dedicated housing advisers has helped build relationships with district housing officers as well as other providers”.
The data about children’s services recruitment was announced as part of an update on the council’s people strategy, which looks at how it is performing as an employer.
At the council’s cabinet meeting (Wednesday 8 April), members heard that the number of staff recommending it as a place to work had risen from 60 per cent to 77 per cent since 2022, and that those feeling satisfied or extremely satisfied with their role in the last three months had jumped from 60 per cent in 2024 to 78 per cent.
Councillor Andrew Leadbetter (Conservative, Wearside and Topsham), who is now the longest serving member on the county council, welcomed the increase in employed staff, particularly in children’s services, recalling a time when “every head of service was temporary so it shows how things have moved on”.
Councillor Julian Brazil (Liberal Democrat, Kingsbridge) added that he was pleased with the “incredibly positive report”.
“It reflects very well on the senior officer leadership team, which started before the new [political] administration and we are absolutely 100 per cent behind it,” he said.
“The stats speak for themselves, so congratulations to all those involved. We can always strive to do better, but the positivity in this people strategy update shows people want to work here and feel valued, which is absolutely critical as they are the ones that do the work.
“And the permanency of workers within children’s services is fantastic.”
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