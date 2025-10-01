An Alpine-style goat’s cheese made in Dartmouth has been named Britain’s Best New Cheese, following a public vote during the live online final of People’s Cheese 2025.
The competition, run by The Real Cheese Project and sponsored by Chiswick Cheese Market, saw hundreds of cheese lovers tuning in, tasting along, and choosing their favourites before Redlap by Stone Tree Dairy was revealed as Champion.
This accolade comes just one year after Stone Tree Dairy began cheesemaking, using milk from their small herd of goats. Similar in style to a Tomme from the Alpine regions of France and Switzerland, Redlap is a hard raw milk, washed rind goat’s cheese with a rust-coloured rind and a smooth, mellow yet complex flavour that develops throughout the seasons.
Helen Boyd from Stone Tree Dairy commented: “We were amazed to have reached the final four.
“After only a year since we first started selling our cheese, it is humbling but enormously encouraging that so many people are enjoying it. Our pastures, our goats, our milk, our team and the support we have received locally - together the alchemy of artisan cheesemaking - all come together to make a cheese we're really proud of.”
The competition began in June at Chiswick Cheese Market, where hundreds of people judged 20 new UK cheeses to select this year’s finalists. Other finalists included Yr Afr from Wacky Wedge in North Wales; Nanny Gwynn from Cornish Cheese Co.; and Ooh La La! from Highland Fine Cheeses.
The live final was introduced by comedian Marcus Brigstocke and hosted by The Real Cheese Project’s James Grant. They were joined by a panel of experts, including Tracey Colley from the Academy of Cheese, food writer Clare Finney, and author and photographer, Angus D. Birditt, who each championed one of this year’s finalists, before the public jury cast their votes.
Now in its third year, People’s Cheese celebrates Britain’s artisan cheesemaking, with 5% of profits supporting initiatives to protect and progress real cheese in the UK.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.