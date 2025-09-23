He studied at the Sir John Cass Art School in London before turning to comedy in the 1980s, later becoming one of the UK’s most recognisable performers. Alongside appearances in programmes including Coronation Street and House of Fools, his art has been exhibited at venues such as the Royal Academy in London, the Biscuit Factory in Newcastle and the Lady Lever Art Gallery in Port Sunlight. His solo show, Dawn to Dusk: Birds by Jim Moir, at the Lady Lever presented more than 45 paintings of British bird species.