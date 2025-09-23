Dartmouth Academy students and staff came together to mark Youth Mental Health Day on Thursday, September 19.
Mental health concerns for young people have multiplied in recent times. Today, a fifth of 8 to 25-year-olds have a diagnosable mental health disorder. Youth Mental Health Day aims to provide hope and positivity by getting young people engaged in discussions and activities about how to improve their mental health. Stem4, the UK's leading digital mental health charity for young people, is the founder of Youth Mental Health Day, which started in 2020.
Dartmouth Academy know that without good mental health, children aren’t able to thrive in education. The school said it is pleased to have a team of mental health professionals on hand who regularly visit and speak with the entire school community. They also hold assemblies on how to achieve good mental health and provide a comprehensive programme of support to aid staff wellbeing.
Paul Girardot, Principal, at Dartmouth Academy, said:"Good mental health is the foundation on which learning and personal growth are built. At Dartmouth Academy, we are committed to creating an environment where every young person feels supported, listened to, and able to flourish. Youth Mental Health Day is an important reminder that taking care of our wellbeing is just as vital as academic achievement."
Matthew Shanks, CEO at Education South West, added: "Across Education South West, we recognise that schools play a crucial role in promoting positive mental health. Dartmouth Academy’s approach demonstrates the importance of providing early support, reducing stigma, and giving both students and staff the tools they need to thrive. We are proud to stand alongside them in supporting Youth Mental Health Day."
Dartmouth Academy is rated Good by Ofsted for Quality of education, Behaviour and attitudes, Personal development, Leadership and management and Early years provision.
