New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 12 of South Hams’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Andria at 5 Lower Street, Dartmouth; rated on September 19
• Rated 5: Gather at 50 Fore Street, Totnes; rated on September 19
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: Church House Inn at Marldon; rated on August 28
• Rated 5: The White Thorn Inn Shaugh Prior Limited at The White Thorn Inn, Shaugh Prior; rated on August 8
Takeaways
Plus seven ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Joejoes at 61a High Street, Totnes; rated on September 19
• Rated 5: Vinos Pizzeria & Grill at 37 Victoria Road, Dartmouth; rated on September 19
• Rated 5: Caldo & Fred at Batson Creek, The Yard, Island Street, Salcombe; rated on September 11
• Rated 5: Eastern Star. At 5 Woolwell Shopping Centre, School Drive, Woolwell; rated on September 11
• Rated 5: Yes Burger at 6-7 Russell Court, Fore Street, Salcombe; rated on September 11
• Rated 5: The Daily Knead at China Blue, Station Road, Totnes; rated on August 28
• Rated 5: A Pizza Me at Ever-Am Fish And Shellfish, Wincot, Town Road, East Prawle; rated on August 14