Supporters of the proposed Aldi food store in Ivybridge are being urged to take immediate action as South Hams District Council planning officers have recommended refusal of the retailer’s planning application - despite overwhelming public backing.
The final decision will be made by the council’s planning committee on Thursday 6 November, and campaigners say the voice of the community could make all the difference.
Over 1,200 comments in support have already been submitted by local residents, as well as Ivybridge Town Council, highlighting the store’s potential to deliver significant community benefits. These include:
- Access to Aldi’s award-winning range of high-quality products at low prices.
- Creation of 40–50 jobs for local people, paid at an industry-leading rate above the National Living Wage.
- Free customer parking and improved transport links
- New green infrastructure including trees, hedging, and sustainability features like solar panels and LED lighting
- A multi-million-pound investment in a site that already has a Local Plan allocation and existing planning consent.
Despite these benefits and revisions made in response to earlier feedback, council planners are recommending refusal. Aldi is now calling on residents to email their local councillors before the committee meeting to express their support.
“This is a critical moment,” said Elliott Saunders, Real Estate Director for Aldi. “We are disappointed that our application has been recommended for refusal on one subjective point, despite us demonstrating why the planning balance weighs in favour of approval. We remain hopeful that the elected councillors opt to vote in favour of this investment in Ivybridge.
“We have been through a long and constructive design process with the council and there are no objections from any of the key technical consultees. Most importantly, we know the local community wants this store, and now is the time to speak up”.
