“Perfect” villa for sale has panoramic waterfront views and easy beach access

By Chloe Shakesby   |   Property writer   |
Wednesday 2nd November 2022 11:30 am
@chloeshakesby
[email protected]
Share
estura
The villa sits on the waterfront. (Harriet George )

Subscribe newsletter

Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.

Take a look inside this “exquisite” waterfront villa for sale in the grounds of a hotel.

Villa 7, Estura, in Salcombe, is part of what is described as a “landmark” development in the grounds of the Salcombe Harbour Hotel.

estura
The villa is in the grounds of the Salcombe Harbour Hotel. (Harriet George )

The villa, which has never been let, has panoramic views over the estuary and East Portlemouth’s beaches, and is set over three floors.

The hotel has won several awards for being one of the UK’s best seaside hotels, and sits in an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB).

The shared living spaces are on the first floor, with a large open plan living room and kitchen, featuring an oven island and French doors leading to a balcony overlooking the water.

estura
The living room leads out to a balcony overlooking the water. (Harriet George )
estura
The kitchen is in an open plan space with the living room. (Harriet George )

Downstairs, the ground floor is made up of two bedrooms, both with en-suite bathrooms, while the lower ground floor has a further two bedrooms, one of which has French doors and views out over the water, a bathroom and a utility room.

The property is being marketed by Harriet George  and is listed for a guide price of £1,900,000.

estura
The bedroom also has views over the estuary. (Harriet George )

Harriet, of Harriet George, commented: "Presented to the highest specification throughout, Villa 7 Estura is the perfect property for the discerning Salcombe buyer to relax and feel part of the enthralling ever changing and fascinating estuary and sea views.”

More About:

SalcombeEast Portlemouth
Share

Comments

To leave a comment you need to create an account. |

All comments 0