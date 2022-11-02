“Perfect” villa for sale has panoramic waterfront views and easy beach access
Take a look inside this “exquisite” waterfront villa for sale in the grounds of a hotel.
Villa 7, Estura, in Salcombe, is part of what is described as a “landmark” development in the grounds of the Salcombe Harbour Hotel.
The villa, which has never been let, has panoramic views over the estuary and East Portlemouth’s beaches, and is set over three floors.
The hotel has won several awards for being one of the UK’s best seaside hotels, and sits in an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB).
The shared living spaces are on the first floor, with a large open plan living room and kitchen, featuring an oven island and French doors leading to a balcony overlooking the water.
Downstairs, the ground floor is made up of two bedrooms, both with en-suite bathrooms, while the lower ground floor has a further two bedrooms, one of which has French doors and views out over the water, a bathroom and a utility room.
The property is being marketed by Harriet George and is listed for a guide price of £1,900,000.
Harriet, of Harriet George, commented: "Presented to the highest specification throughout, Villa 7 Estura is the perfect property for the discerning Salcombe buyer to relax and feel part of the enthralling ever changing and fascinating estuary and sea views.”
