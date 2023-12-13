Prince William The Prince of Wales who is Commodore-in-Chief Submarines, will attend the Lord High Admiral’s Divisions on behalf of His Majesty The King at the Britannia Royal Naval College in Dartmouth today.
The parade will see a total of 202 Royal Navy Cadets pass out with International Officer Cadets from Oman, Kuwait, Bangladesh and Trinidad & Tobago.
The cadets have undergone 29 weeks of intensive training, which sees them train from civilians into junior naval officers who have been tested in a variety of scenarios: in the classroom, on Dartmoor, the River Dart, and at sea on board an operational warship.
During the parade, His Royal Highness will take the Royal Salute and be invited to inspect the front rank of the Guard and the Royal Marines Band of Plymouth, as well as the ranks of St Vincent, Howe, and St George Divisions.
Following the parade, The Prince will meet staff and cadets on the historic Quarter Deck, as well as representatives of all the departments and. areas at the College.
Among them will be Cadets who took part in the parade and their instructors.
During The Prince’s military career, His Royal Highness attended a training course at the Britannia Royal Naval College in 2008, following on from his father, His Majesty The King and his grandfather the late Duke of Edinburgh, who both passed through the college.