Salcombe RNLI have begun their weekly lifeboat tours.
The tours happen every Wednesday between 10am and 11am.
The Tamar Class lifeboat has a compliment of seven, a displacement of 32 tonnes, a speed of 25 knots and a range of 250 miles.
She has 2000bhp engines, is self -righting is she capsises and has a capacity for 44 casuaties (self-righting) and 118 (non-self righting).
She. initially cost £2.7m.
In addition to the Tamar Class Salcombe RNLI operate an Atlantic 85 class which carries a crew of four.
She has a displacement of 1.8 tonnes, a top speed of 35 knots and an endurance of three hours at full speed.
She can carry 24 casualties and initially cost £240,000.
To book a tour call 01548 844386 or visit the RNLI Shop and Museum in Union Street.
