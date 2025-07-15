Baker Estates has been shortlisted for a prestigious national Housebuilder Award for its standout St Mary’s development in Dartington, Devon, a testament to its reputation as one of the UK’s most respected regional housebuilders.
The Housebuilder Awards are among the most coveted accolades in the UK construction and property industry. The awards celebrate excellence in housebuilding, innovation in design, and a commitment to quality, sustainability, and community impact.
Baker Estates’ St Mary’s development has captured national attention for its sensitive and inspiring transformation of a field into a thriving new community. Located in the picturesque village of Dartington, the scheme blends contemporary living with heritage preservation, offering a diverse mix of beautifully designed homes, including bungalows, nestled in a landscape that honours the area’s unique character and history.
Graham Hutton, Development Director at Baker Estates, commented: “We are absolutely delighted to be shortlisted for this highly respected national award. St Mary’s is a truly special development for us — it’s about more than just building homes. It’s about creating a lasting legacy for Dartington, that reflects its charm, character, and values. To be recognised on a national stage is a proud moment for the whole team.”
The development has been praised for its thoughtful layout, architectural design, and strong engagement with the local community throughout the planning and construction process.
Graham added: “Many in the industry view these awards as the property world’s ‘Oscars’, so it’s fantastic to be in the running for best development — particularly alongside some of the UK’s top housebuilders. We’re extremely proud of what we’ve achieved at St Mary’s and of the dedication shown by our staff, contractors, and consultants.”
The winners will be announced at the Housebuilder Awards ceremony in London this November, in front of an audience of leading industry professionals. For more information about new homes at St Mary’s in Dartington visit www.bakerestatesltd.co.uk
