Devon County Council’s leader Julian Brazil has criticised plans to restructure local government as he launches a campaign to ensure the public have a chance to shape services in the county.
Councillor Brazil, says he doesn't agree with the way that the government is going about reorganising local government structures, but that he does believe it's an opportunity to look properly at how councils could deliver better public services.
He says it’s his aim for the council to do the best it can to make sure the lives of Devon residents are improved through local government reorganisation.
The government said last year that it wants to abolish two-tier authorities - County Councils and District Councils - and to replace them with single unitary authorities, some of them Mayoral-led.
It now wants local authorities affected to engage with local residents, to seek views on new local government structures for their areas.
Councils need to submit proposals for new structures by 28 November, after which the government will lead formal consultation of firm proposals.
Devon County Council has announced that it’s embarking on a series of 28 roadshow events in towns across the county, beginning Friday 18 July in Ilfracombe.
It will be asking residents to prioritise public services that are most important to them.
The public will be asked what they value most in their local area and what they would like to see more of in their communities.
As well as the roadshow events, the council will have an online survey running until mid-October and will be meeting with key stakeholder groups.
Council Leader, Councillor Julian Brazil, said:
The government has decided to reorganise local government. The number of councils in Devon is due to be reduced, with district councils and Devon County Council ceasing to exist and unitary authorities, which combine services, being formed. It is our aim to try and achieve the best we can.
“As we plan for the future, we want to hear from you. Your feedback will help shape local policies, services, and investments to reflect the needs and priorities of our community."
