A small Canadian town that once welcomed thousands of stranded air passengers after the September 11 attacks is the inspiration behind the latest production by Kingsbridge Amateur Theatrical Society.
Kingsbridge Amateur Theatrical Society (KATS) will perform the award-winning musical ‘Come From Away’ at Malborough Village Hall from 25 to 28 March.
The production tells the true story of what happened in the town of Gander when US airspace was closed following the terrorist attacks.
Thirty-eight passenger planes were diverted to the town’s airport, leaving about 7,000 travellers stranded for five days on the island of Newfoundland.
With Gander’s population nearly doubling overnight, local residents quickly mobilised to help the unexpected visitors – known locally as “come from aways”.
Director Carey Ryan-Carter said the musical focuses not on the tragedy itself, but on the kindness shown by the town’s people.
“The story is about extraordinary acts of generosity and community spirit,” she said. “The people of Gander fed, housed and supported thousands of strangers, regardless of their faith, language or background.”
The character of the mayor in the show is based on the real-life leader of the town at the time, Claude Elliott.
The story explores both the experiences of local residents and the stranded passengers, highlighting friendships that formed during the unexpected stay.
Ryan-Carter said researching the history of Gander revealed surprising parallels with coastal communities in the South Hams, where tourist numbers can also swell suddenly during busy holiday periods.
Gander’s large airport was originally built as a strategic refuelling stop for transatlantic flights during the Second World War and later became a hub for early commercial aviation.
The musical has become a global hit since its premiere, resonating with audiences for its message of compassion emerging from a moment of global crisis.
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