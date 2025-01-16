Police continue to seek the public’s help to trace a 30-year-old man from Plymouth.
Daniel Reader, aged 30 and from Plymouth is wanted on recall to prison, after previously being convicted of Grievous Bodily Harm.
Reader has links to Dartmouth and Ivybridge as well as Plymouth.
Officers are carrying out enquiries to locate him and are appealing for the public to provide any sightings or information regarding to his whereabouts.
Anyone who see Reader is asked not to approach him, but to call police on 999, quoting reference number 50240252641.
Information can also be passed anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111, or online via www.crimestoppers-uk.org