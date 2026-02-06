Detectives investigating a ram-raid at a Co-op store in Plympton have released footage of the incident hoping for more public information.
At least four people were involved in the break-in and are seen arriving at the scene in three different vehicles, all of which had been stolen from nearby properties.
We were notified at around 1.45am on Monday, February 2, following reports of a burglary at the Co-op store on Glen Road.
A John Deere telehandler, which was left at the scene, was used to ram the wall at the store allowing for two cashpoint machines to be removed from the building, and a large sum of cash stolen.
Detective Constable Andrew Trott-Rodgers said: “Following extensive enquiries we now believe that this incident could be connected to several other ram-raid burglaries which have happened in the last four months across the country.
“We believe that this incident, and those which we believe are linked, have been carried out by a highly sophisticated and organised criminal gang.
“We are continuing to work closely with other forces where those incidents have occurred.
“What we know is that the telehandler, the truck and trailer in the footage are from the Smithaleigh area of Plympton, near and around Piggeries Farm. We believe the telehandler was taken from there between 5.30pm on Sunday 1 February and 1.30am on Monday 2 February.
“The Navarro was stolen between 12.20am and 12.30am on Downfield Drive.
“We have trawled through CCTV but we believe this gang stuck to known back roads to avoid detection and members would have been in the area prior to the incident to carry out a recce.
“As you can see in the footage, all four were dressed in dark clothing and had their hoods up and faces covered.
“They arrived at the Co-op in the stolen vehicles, all of which have since been found burnt out in a forest nearby at a Sparkwell paintball site, between 1.40am and 4am.
“It is thought they are likely to have stayed in the area prior to the incident so we would like to hear from anyone who runs an Airbnb or a bed and breakfast/guest house who had a booking from four men over the weekend of Saturday 31 January and Sunday 1 February.
“Witnesses who may have seen anything suspicious in the early hours of Monday 2 February around Downfield Drive, Glen Road and Language in Plympton, or Smithaleigh also still being sought.
“We are asking residents who live in these areas, who we have not already spoken to, for doorbell camera footage or anyone with dashcam footage to get in touch by calling 101 or by reporting online quoting 50260027042.”
Information can also be passed anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111, or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.