Police release photo of man wanted in connection with serious assault

POLICE have issued a photograph of a man they believe may be able to help with their enquiries into a serious assault in Totnes on Sunday.

A man in his 20s sustained a serious head injury following the assault in the High Street at around 3.45pm.

He was treated at hospital for his injuries.

Police now want to identify the man in the phto and ask anyone who recognises him to get in touch.

A spokesman from Devon and Cornwall Police Authority said: “Police are investigating an incident that happened at around 3.30pm on Sunday 3 July on High Street, Totnes.

“The victim, a man in his 20s, was seriously assaulted and taken to hospital.

“Police would like to identify the man pictured as they believe he may be able to assist with their enquiries.

“Call police with information on 101, or email [email protected], quoting crime reference CR/058944/22.”

The police have also issued an appeal for witnesses to the assault to come forward.

A spokesman said: “Police would particularly like to hear from anyone who may have dashcam or CCTV footage from the vicinity of High Street and the surrounding roads for the relevant time.