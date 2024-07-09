Devon & Cornwall Police are gearing up for additional policing activity across Salcombe to keep communities safe and deter crime and antisocial behaviour.
Officers will be carrying out regular high visibility patrols both on foot and in vehicles, as well as targeting ASB through the use of the Public Space Protection Order (PSPO).
Inspector Ben Shardlow, who heads up neighbourhood police teams in South Hams said the initiative responds to community concerns, especially during the busy summer months when the population swells.
Inspector Shardlow commented: “This proactive activity forms part of our commitment to safeguard visitors, residents and local businesses during the busiest time of the year. We don’t want to stop anyone from having a great time, we just want to make sure people can enjoy their time safely in Salcombe.
“Stepping up our patrols will provide a visible reminder to the public that our officers are here to help and support when we’re needed; this isn’t because we anticipate any problems, but that we want everyone - including residents and visitors - to feel safe and enjoy all that the area has to offer.
“We know that with more people visiting the area its usual for us to see an increase in reports, including for offences relating to alcohol and ASB. So, not only will our officers who are walking the beat provide a reassurance to the public, but it will also act as a deterrent to anyone looking to commit crime.
“Any form of offence will not be tolerated within our communities. Our police officers will be patrolling the streets whilst using the powers of the PSPO to actively target and deter suspects. We are also working closely alongside Salcombe Town Council to address any problems and ongoing issues.”
The PSPO is in place to prevent individuals or groups from committing ASB which is likely to have a detrimental effect on the public in an outdoor space. This can include behaviour such as excessive noise, being obstructive or alcohol related disruption. The PSPO is not designed to ban drinking altogether, as that is permitted in public areas as long as it is peaceful and not disruptive to others. The order will allow the police and authorised officers to direct individuals out of the PSPO zone for up to 24 hours and individuals who fail to comply could face a fine of up to £1,000.
Insp Shardlow added: “With all our proactive policing activity in place, we aim to see a positive and safe summer across Salcombe. If you do see a crime taking place or if you have any intelligence relating to crime or ASB, please help us by reporting it straight away. Your information can help us with our investigations and patrols, making sure we’re carrying them out in the right places and at the right times.”
“I’d also like to encourage the public to speak to a police officer if you see them on patrol – we’re approachable and it’s always great to meet the people we’re here to protect. Whether it’s just to say hello, share a concern you have or if you need assistance, please don’t hesitate to come up and speak to us.”