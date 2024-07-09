The PSPO is in place to prevent individuals or groups from committing ASB which is likely to have a detrimental effect on the public in an outdoor space. This can include behaviour such as excessive noise, being obstructive or alcohol related disruption. The PSPO is not designed to ban drinking altogether, as that is permitted in public areas as long as it is peaceful and not disruptive to others. The order will allow the police and authorised officers to direct individuals out of the PSPO zone for up to 24 hours and individuals who fail to comply could face a fine of up to £1,000.