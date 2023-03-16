Devon & Cornwall Police experienced intermittent technical issues with the 999 and 101 incident reporting systems yesterday (Wednesday March 15).
Staff are trained for such matters and they bought in contingency plans to maintain the service.
Following technical investigations, the plans were stood down at 6pm.
Devon and Cornwall Police would like to thank the public for bearing with them yesterday.
They are investigating the cause of the technical issues, to identify any measures that need to be put in place to avoid the same happening again in the future.