Tomorrow morning, bang on 9am, Devon and Cornwall’s Chief Constable James Vaughan will swap his uniform for a wetsuit as he plunges into a tank of sharks at Plymouth Aquarium to raise money for baby-loss charity Luna’s Fund.
“I’m feeling okay, a bit apprehensive actually,” he admitted. “I’m swimming in a tank full of sharks! I’d probably rather be watching Saturday Kitchen but it will be a bit of fun, more importantly it raises the profile of Luna’s Fund and the brilliant work that the charity do to support parents that have lost children, babies.”
The snorkel has been timed to fall on baby Luna’s date of birthday, at 9.17am – the exact minute Luna was born to charity founder Aimee Green.
“The loss of a baby or a child is one of the probably most unimaginably painful things that any parent ever has to go through,” Vaughan said. “I lost a nephew a few years ago and it impacted me and my family, so it seemed to be the perfect charity for us.”
Luna’s Fund is this year’s Chief Constable’s Foundation charity, with officers and staff across Devon and Cornwall digging deep. “We’ve raised thousands for charities like Bounce, Jeremiah’s Journey and Children’s Hospice South West,” he said. “Hopefully we can raise a few thousand for Luna’s Fund this year as well.
“I know that Amy and the charity will put that to very good use, supporting parents that have bereaved, helping them do some practical things like redecorating nurseries and helping them out in a whole host of ways.”
Vaughan hopes the event will help raise a few smiles too. “I don’t take myself too seriously,” he laughed. “I don’t mind putting myself into a wetsuit, into a tank full of fish and sharks for a bit of fun and raise a bit of cash for the charity at the same time… Anybody at Plymouth Aquarium on Saturday morning will have the pleasure of seeing a 57-year-old Chief Constable in a wet suit and a snorkel trying to avoid having his toes nibbled by lemon sharks.”
Other fundraising events will take place across the remainder of the year, including a carol service. The Legacy Choir, with special guests Italia Conti Associates and ex members of the Plymouth Area Police Choir, will perform the Spirit of Christmas Concert on the evening of Wednesday 17 December at the Plymouth Methodist Central Hall in Eastlake Street.
