Police in Totnes have carried out a number of arrests, seizing drugs and recovering stolen property, in various operations over the past month.
Acting on information from the public, neighbourhood officers in both high-visibility patrols and plain-clothes operations carried out stop-searches and seized suspected Class A, B and C drugs.
Two individuals were arrested, with one suspect charged with drug supply offences and remanded in custody, pending trial.
In a separate incident, officers arrested a 23-year-old man after a vehicle failed to stop when flagged down. The suspect was taken into custody on suspicion of drug supply offences and driving without legal documents.
He has been released on police bail while investigations continue.
In another case, a 23-year-old man who was arrested in September 2024 was jailed for three years after pleading guilty to drug supply charges at Plymouth Crown Court on January 14.
In addition, officers recovered two stolen e-motorbikes during a property search. One vehicle had been stolen from Nottingham in 2022, while the other was linked to a commercial burglary in Torquay in May 2023.
Both bikes have been returned to their rightful owners.
Inspector Mark Stevens praised the community’s role in these successes, stressing the importance of public cooperation in tackling crime.
He said: “Our neighbourhood officers will continue to be visible on the streets of Totnes. We are listening, and we know the community wants to see strong action against those causing harm. In return, I encourage residents to keep reporting crime and sharing information with us.”
In December, newly appointed chief Constable James Vaughan pledged to restore public trust and confidence in the force by focusing on performance, adding that it would be his top priority.