It has been another busy few days for the Kingsbridge Coastguard Rescue Team with two callouts in three days.
On Monday, May 18 Kingsbridge CRT were called out by Falmouth Coastguard (MRCC) alongside Bigbury Coastguard Rescue team to reports of an injured coastal path walker at Westcombe.
Coastguard Rescue Officers arrived on scene to find the casualty had a lower leg injury.
The casualty was taken to a waiting ambulance at a nearby farm.
On Wednesday, May 8 both Kingsbridge CRT and Bigbury CRT were asked to help RNLI Lifeguards South Devon with a dog stuck on the cliff at Bigbury.
As teams arrived at the scene the dog made its was down the cliff safely, and the teams could stand down.
Kingsbridge CRT remind people never to attempt to climb cliffs or put themselves in danger.
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