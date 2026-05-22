Drivers have been caught committing more than 7,000 red light offences across Devon and Cornwall over the past three years, according to new data obtained through a Freedom of Information request.
The figures, provided by Devon and Cornwall Police, reveal that 7,048 offences for failing to comply with a red traffic light signal were recorded between January 2023 and March 2026.
Between January and March this year 567 offences were recorded, in 2025: 3,374 offences were recorded, 2024: 1,971 were offences recorded and in 2023: 1,136 offences recorded.
The morning period between 5am and midday recorded the highest number of offences overall, with 10,169 incidents logged during those hours.
The freedom of information data also revealed: 2,321 fixed penalties were issued, 4,660 motorists completed a driver education course and 67 cases were processed through court
Ben Welham, motoring expert at Cinch, said: “Driving through a red light can happen when drivers misjudge the timing of a light changing from green to amber to red, or attempt to make it through a junction too late.
“However, failing to stop at a red light can put motorists, cyclists and pedestrians at serious risk, particularly at busy junctions where multiple lanes of traffic are moving at once.
“These figures highlight just how regularly these offences are being recorded across Devon and Cornwall and should serve as an important reminder for drivers to approach junctions with enough time to stop if the lights change.”
Devon and Cornwall Police enforce red light offences using roadside cameras, dashcams, and Operation Snap, a public video submission portal.
Offenders typically face a fixed penalty of a £100 fine and three penalty points, though severe violations or ignoring a Notice of Intended Prosecution can lead to court summons, hefty fines, and disqualification.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.